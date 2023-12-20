Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.46. 1,240,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,248,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

