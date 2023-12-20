Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $70.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

