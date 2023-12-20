Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 18,124 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 123.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,124 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Sempra by 13.9% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 4.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Sempra by 21.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

