Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,222,000 after purchasing an additional 121,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $164.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $164.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.41.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

