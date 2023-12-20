Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 7,820 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

CMCSA opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

