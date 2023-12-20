Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

