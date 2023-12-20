Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $292.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.11 and a 200-day moving average of $260.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.24.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

