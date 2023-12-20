Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $242.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.86.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

