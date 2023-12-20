Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $140.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.45.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

