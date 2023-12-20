Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,344,600,000 after acquiring an additional 370,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,160,000 after acquiring an additional 827,298 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.