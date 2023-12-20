Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 35,251 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,251 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

