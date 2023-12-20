National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.
National Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$100.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.72. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$84.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7936508 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$90.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,009.20. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
