NatWest Group plc Buys 511 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NatWest Group plc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.6% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MCD opened at $290.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

