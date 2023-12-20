NatWest Group plc Purchases 2,327 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 3.8% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $180,853,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $217.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.23 and a 200 day moving average of $190.92. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $218.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.