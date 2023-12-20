Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Shares Down 13.2%

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) dropped 13.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.39 and last traded at C$15.51. Approximately 105,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 56,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.79.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Up 1.9 %

Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.71. The company has a market cap of C$689.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is currently -21.18%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Featured Articles

