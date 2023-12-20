Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Up 9.9 %
NEPT stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.33. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 71.09% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
