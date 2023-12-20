Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Up 9.9 %

NEPT stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.33. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 71.09% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $189,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,128,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,038.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 624,387 shares of company stock valued at $523,861. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.