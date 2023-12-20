NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Up 4.8%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.34. 16,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 287,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76.
NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). On average, equities analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
