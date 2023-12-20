NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Up 4.8%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.34. 16,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 287,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

NET Power Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). On average, equities analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NET Power

NET Power Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth approximately $95,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,680,000. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth $13,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NET Power in the third quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NET Power in the second quarter valued at about $1,504,000.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

