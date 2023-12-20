NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NetApp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,552,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in NetApp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.20. The stock had a trading volume of 58,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,824. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,586.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,242 shares of company stock worth $2,683,495. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

