Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $495.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $496.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.42.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

