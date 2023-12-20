Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Increased by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 4.3% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.42.

Netflix Trading Up 1.8 %

Netflix stock opened at $495.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $435.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $496.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

