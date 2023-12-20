Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NBH opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.