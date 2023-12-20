New Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,884 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. 1,148,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,100,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.