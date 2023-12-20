New Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,440,980 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,440,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,954,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 22.2% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. 193,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $29.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.