New Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,440,980 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,440,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,954,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 22.2% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. 193,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $29.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
