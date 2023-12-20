New Capital Management LP Invests $2.31 Million in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up about 0.8% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New Capital Management LP owned 1.10% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSI. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,719,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,622. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

