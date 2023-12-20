New Capital Management LP Invests $4.90 Million in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,385,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,388,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,259,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,201,000 after buying an additional 533,785 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,919,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,157,000 after acquiring an additional 75,103 shares during the period.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.48. 886,379 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.15.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
