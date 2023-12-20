New Capital Management LP Invests $841,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,979,000 after buying an additional 186,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,608,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,344,000 after buying an additional 69,655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 327,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,584. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

