New Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,026. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.79 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

