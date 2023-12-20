New Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,662 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Yum! Brands accounts for approximately 0.4% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,218,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.0 %

YUM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.22. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.