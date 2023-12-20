New Capital Management LP Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $28.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,542,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,547. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $167.63 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.43 and its 200-day moving average is $253.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.