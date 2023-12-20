New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE GBR opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

About New Concept Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

