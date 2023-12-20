New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.59.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.58. New Gold has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 109.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,965,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,577 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 1,188.4% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,788,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

