New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $75.40

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.40, but opened at $73.22. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $74.08, with a volume of 255,091 shares changing hands.

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 167,787.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,527 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,675,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

