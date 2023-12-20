New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 1,614,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,665,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.