NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

NYSE NXRT opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,143,000 after purchasing an additional 260,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 172,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

