NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Gap Down to $34.75

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.75, but opened at $33.85. NexPoint Residential Trust shares last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 26,084 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NXRT. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 163.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after buying an additional 264,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,143,000 after buying an additional 260,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 172,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after buying an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

