NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,925 ($87.58).
NXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,350 ($92.96) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
NEXT Stock Performance
NEXT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a GBX 66 ($0.83) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. NEXT’s payout ratio is 3,601.40%.
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.
