Nextracker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,126 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 580% compared to the typical daily volume of 901 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXT traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 686,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,917. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

