NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

