NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,298 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,361 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in NIKE by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,520 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE NKE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $122.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average of $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.