NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $122.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

