Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 31,821,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 56,139,793 shares.The stock last traded at $0.97 and had previously closed at $0.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. The company had revenue of ($1.73) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
