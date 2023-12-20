North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) to Issue GBX 2.60 Dividend

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
North American Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
LON NAIT opened at GBX 283.42 ($3.58) on Wednesday. North American Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 254 ($3.21) and a one year high of GBX 315.75 ($3.99). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 267.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 273.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £393.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,200.00 and a beta of 0.72.
About North American Income Trust
