North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) to Issue GBX 2.60 Dividend

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

North American Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

LON NAIT opened at GBX 283.42 ($3.58) on Wednesday. North American Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 254 ($3.21) and a one year high of GBX 315.75 ($3.99). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 267.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 273.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £393.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,200.00 and a beta of 0.72.

About North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

