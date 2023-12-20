Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.27% from the company’s current price.

BTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BTM opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $179.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bitcoin Depot will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 822,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 822,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,233.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

