Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.3% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $339,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 78,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,105,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $409.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.39. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $409.28.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

