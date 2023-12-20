Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after purchasing an additional 559,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.14. 303,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.82.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

