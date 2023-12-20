Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 814 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,927,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,360 shares of company stock worth $7,760,173. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.14. 103,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,586. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

