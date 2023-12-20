Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $212.70. 129,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

