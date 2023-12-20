Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 0.06% of Forward Air worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 46.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 137.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.22. 60,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,462. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $121.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Forward Air Profile

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.