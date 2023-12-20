Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Generac by 4.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Generac by 30.0% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Generac by 93.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,550. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.63. The company had a trading volume of 39,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,764. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

