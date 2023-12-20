Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,046,629,000 after buying an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Allegion by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,792,000 after purchasing an additional 757,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegion by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $464,694,000 after purchasing an additional 176,973 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Allegion by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.16. 127,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,222. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $128.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

